Nashville Squares Sneak Peek: Marie Osmond Tops the Charts…And Carson Kressley

The comedian and country star will get a little bit frisky on the show's next two episodes.
by 37m ago

Nashville Squares is a little bit country, a little bit rock ’n’ roll and, on the show’s next episodes, a liiiiittle bit dirty, too, thanks to a certain starstruck comedian.

