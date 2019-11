Nashville Squares Sneak Peek: Marie Osmond Tops the Charts…And Carson Kressley

The comedian and country star will get a little bit frisky on the show's next two episodes.

Nashville Squares is a little bit country, a little bit rock ’n’ roll and, on the show’s next episodes, a liiiiittle bit dirty, too, thanks to a certain starstruck comedian.



In the sneak peek of Episodes 3 and 4 above, and after host Bob Saget introduces the celebrity squares all-too-diplomatically (“I call you squares but you couldn’t be more hip and relevant and well-rounded,” he jokes), Saget directs his direction to Carson Kressley — mid cocktail-sip — and asks how he’s doing.

“I’m great, I’m great — this is a dream come true,” Kressley says. “I never imagined there would be a day when Marie Osmond would be on top of me.”

HEYOOOOOO.

And a new collection of Osmond lyrics were suddenly born — expect smash single “On Top of Me” to hit radio waves in Summer 2020.

See what’s to come from Episodes 3 and 4 of Nashville Squares above, and be sure to tune in Friday at 8/7c!