Nashville Squares Sneak Peek: Marie Osmond Tops the Charts…And Carson Kressley

“I’m great, I’m great — this is a dream come true,” Kressley says. “I never imagined there would be a day when Marie Osmond would be on top of me.”

HEYOOOOOO.

And a new collection of Osmond lyrics were suddenly born — expect smash single “On Top of Me” to hit radio waves in Summer 2020.

