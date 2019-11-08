At 25, Lauren Alaina Thrives in Competition

Imagine all the grains of sand on all the beaches in the world. Add to that all the leaves on all the trees. And, finally, toss in all the times you’ve been interrupted by a robocall just as you were about to consummate another deliciously empty relationship. Total these things together and the amount you come up with will still be dwarfed by the number of talent contests Lauren Alaina has won.

OK, maybe we’re stretching things a bit, but Alaina — who turns 25 today (Nov. 8) — has been wowing judges and audiences since the age of 8, when the Roswell, Georgia, native copped first prize at the Southern Stars Pageant.

