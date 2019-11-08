Sam Hunt Revs Up for NASCAR Awards Show

Taking It Slow Just As Fast As He Can

How perfect is this?

Sam Hunt, the “Body Like a Back Road” country star, is going to headline a NASCAR event.

On Thursday (Nov. 7), NASCAR announced that Hunt will be performing at their very first awards show to close out the 2019 race season.

The NASCAR awards show will take place on December 5 at the Music City Center in Nashville. It will be the grand finale of their highly-anticipated NASCAR Champions Week.

Cassadee Pope will be there as well, co-hosting the event, and additional presenters, musical performers and more will be announced in the weeks leading up to the celebration.



