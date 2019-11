Kane Brown is doing more than one thing right, as he’s about to launch an international tour in February, with dates in Europe, the U.S., and Canada.

Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane also join the Worldwide Beautiful Tour lineup, rotating direct support slots throughout the tour. An additional support act will be announced in 2020.



The Kane Brown Worldwide Beautiful Tour will begin on February 2, 2020, in Dublin, Ireland. The tour will make stops in London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Berlin before starting the North American leg of the tour on February 29.

The tour follows Brown’s sold-out Los Angeles Staples Center headlining date on January 9 as part of the Staples Center 20th Anniversary Celebration.

Get dates for the Kane Brown WorldWide Beautiful Tour.