LISTEN: The Luke Combs and Eric Church Duet That Must Make App State Proud

It is Eric Church. Like the song says, That might not mean much to you, but it does to me.

Because Church is the man who re-introduced Combs to country music when he was in college. The same college, by the way, that Church had graduated from years before, in 2000 with a business degree. Combs left before graduating, but he’s got a tour stop at the university’s Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC on May 2.

In a recent radio interview, Combs talked about what it was like to write a song he would end up singing with one of his heroes.

“That’s another thing is: I did just have a really regular childhood. My parents have been married for 30-something-odd years. We always had enough to eat and a roof over our head, but that definitely doesn’t mean that my parents weren’t struggling for money. They just did a really good job of living within their means and being the parents that they should be. And so we kind of used that sentiment of like, the song is a lot of really run-of-the-mill things that aren’t really exciting to anybody other than yourself, and things that I guess the world doesn’t think of as like really awesome achievements,” Combs said. “But they’re still things that you should be proud of and things that you should be able to say with confidence and say, ’Hey, I did that. Maybe it’s not winning the gold medal at the Olympics, but I’m proud of it. I’m proud that I did that, and it might not mean anything to anybody else but it means something to me.’

“And I think Eric Church was an obvious choice when it came to finding somebody to do that song with. Not only does I feel like it fits his writing style, but also his mentality, his approach to music, I think it was just a really good fit.”