Easton Corbin Honors Veterans Through Shelter Animal Rescue

Easton Corbin is throwing his support to military veterans and shelter dogs through Companions for Heroes. The charitable organization saves, trains and provides companion animals from shelters to bring comfort to active duty military personnel, military veterans, first responders, military spouses and children, and Gold Star Families.
This year Corbin donated $1 of every ticket sold at his concerts to go to Companions for Heroes. With a thoughtful new single called “Raising Humans,” Corbin chatted with CMT.com about his admiration for veterans, his love for dogs, and the creative way he’s honoring his fans.