This Is How a Four-Year-Old Song Could Reach No. 1

“’1, 2 Many’ was an idea I’d had in my phone for a while. My and my stage-left guitar player Tyler King wrote that chorus probably four years ago in my first apartment that I lived in in Nashville,” he explains.

“I tried to write the verses with a couple different folks, and nothing really ever came of it. I couldn’t really find a direction that I liked or a melody that I loved. I really did struggle with it for a while, and a couple buddies of mine were out writing on the road, Dan Isbell and Drew Parker.

“And I said, ’Hey, I’ve had this thing forever, let’s try to take a stab at it.’ We started working on the verses and finally came up with a melody that we liked. I think I went in to play the show, and then I come back and they’re like, ’Oh man.’ They had just put in a ton of work on the song by the time I got back and I guess they probably had it three quarters of the way done by the time I got back. It was just really going in the right direction, and we polished it off that night and, you know, that’s it,” Combs shared.

On Friday (Nov. 8), Dunn shared his own thoughts on the young star’s authenticity, talent and destiny.

For an artist there is nothing more powerful than authenticity. Combine authenticity with real talent and there is no limit to how high the rocket will take you or bright the star will burn. @lukecombs has it. RD https://t.co/ZL3vGwxUkZ — RONNIE DUNN (@RonnieDunn) November 8, 2019