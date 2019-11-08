Thank God Jimmy Fallon Was a Country Boy

</noscript> </div>

But still, there was a lot of authenticity in Fallon’s cold open for The Tonight Show’s special night on campus: he had some real Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, the real Showband of the Southwest marching band, real Longhorn Hellraisers, and real Silver Spurs handlers of Bevo XV. Oh, and a special appearance from Tariq Luqmaan Trotter.

Here are the full lyric’s the Fallon’s cover of the Denver song:

Well life here in Austin is kinda laid back

Got drunk on Dirty Sixth ‘fore I even unpacked

Let’s drink another beer before we head back

Thank God I’m a country boy

Well a Texas kinda life got a real kinda charm

Met a dude named Bevo on a Longhorn farm

Bled burnt orange when he poked me in the arm

Thank God I’m a country boy

Gimme brisket and ribs, a side of fried pickles

Suck down queso, get thick in the middle

Ate hot sauce till it came out my nipples

Thank God I’m a country boy

When my work’s all done and I got a couple bucks

I grab a Bird scooter and I hit the food trucks

Top of my lungs screamin’ “O-U sucks!”

Thank God I’m a country boy

Got a giant belt buckle, boots made of leather

Hot-ass weather, I don’t need a sweater

The hats are all big here, and bigger is better

Thank God I’m a country boy

Gimme brisket and ribs, a side of fried pickles

Drink a Lone Star, pass out by the griddle

Playin’ my guitar counts as workin’ out a little

Thank God I’m a country boy

Gimme brisket and ribs, a side of fried pickles

Drink a Lone Star, pass out by the griddle

Get my stomach pumped at the county hospital

Thank God I’m a country boy

Now it’s time for the show, gotta pick up the pace

Got a roomful of Longhorns, I can’t make ‘em wait

So let’s hear it: “Come early, be loud, stay late!”

Thank God I’m a country boy

Well it’s time to start the show, gonna be a big night

Gotta party with a crowd

Full of lit Austinites

So when I say “Texas!”

You say “Fight!”

Thank God I’m a country boy

The heart of the Southwest

Is deep like Texas

I went to South-by

And saw two of my exes

The Lone Star State

That you best not mess with

They’re barbecuing cowboy steaks for breakfast

Big Bossin’ in the land you could get lost in

I get love from Stubb’s

To the Limits of Austin

Even though I’m a city boy

I bring the Philly noise

Here comes an episode

Everybody will enjoy

Gimme brisket and ribs, a side of fried pickles

I’m a cowboy, now boy, little by little

So I raise up my hand in the Hook ‘em Horns symbol…

Thank God I’m a country boy.

Yeah, back in New York where the lights are all bright

Got city folks tellin’ me, “Hop the next flight.”

But I tell you what, Austin is:

Alright, alright, alright

Thank God I’m a country boy