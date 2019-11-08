Music Thank God Jimmy Fallon Was a Country Boy Should John Denver's 1974 Song be the New Hook 'Em Horns Theme Song? by Alison Bonaguro 21m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Technically, when Jimmy Fallon showed up at the University of Texas at Austin and started singing John Denver’s 1974 “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” he was not — as his modified version of the song says — actually on Dirty Sixth (the street known for being kind of the college’s dive bar row). But still, there was a lot of authenticity in Fallon’s cold open for The Tonight Show’s special night on campus: he had some real Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, the real Showband of the Southwest marching band, real Longhorn Hellraisers, and real Silver Spurs handlers of Bevo XV. Oh, and a special appearance from Tariq Luqmaan Trotter. Here are the full lyric’s the Fallon’s cover of the Denver song: Well life here in Austin is kinda laid back Got drunk on Dirty Sixth ‘fore I even unpacked Let’s drink another beer before we head back Thank God I’m a country boy Well a Texas kinda life got a real kinda charm Met a dude named Bevo on a Longhorn farm Bled burnt orange when he poked me in the arm Thank God I’m a country boy Gimme brisket and ribs, a side of fried pickles Suck down queso, get thick in the middle Ate hot sauce till it came out my nipples Thank God I’m a country boy When my work’s all done and I got a couple bucks I grab a Bird scooter and I hit the food trucks Top of my lungs screamin’ “O-U sucks!” Thank God I’m a country boy Got a giant belt buckle, boots made of leather Hot-ass weather, I don’t need a sweater The hats are all big here, and bigger is better Thank God I’m a country boy Gimme brisket and ribs, a side of fried pickles Drink a Lone Star, pass out by the griddle Playin’ my guitar counts as workin’ out a little Thank God I’m a country boy Gimme brisket and ribs, a side of fried pickles Drink a Lone Star, pass out by the griddle Get my stomach pumped at the county hospital Thank God I’m a country boy Now it’s time for the show, gotta pick up the pace Got a roomful of Longhorns, I can’t make ‘em wait So let’s hear it: “Come early, be loud, stay late!” Thank God I’m a country boy Well it’s time to start the show, gonna be a big night Gotta party with a crowd Full of lit Austinites So when I say “Texas!” You say “Fight!” Thank God I’m a country boy The heart of the Southwest Is deep like Texas I went to South-by And saw two of my exes The Lone Star State That you best not mess with They’re barbecuing cowboy steaks for breakfast Big Bossin’ in the land you could get lost in I get love from Stubb’s To the Limits of Austin Even though I’m a city boy I bring the Philly noise Here comes an episode Everybody will enjoy Gimme brisket and ribs, a side of fried pickles I’m a cowboy, now boy, little by little So I raise up my hand in the Hook ‘em Horns symbol… Thank God I’m a country boy. Yeah, back in New York where the lights are all bright Got city folks tellin’ me, “Hop the next flight.” But I tell you what, Austin is: Alright, alright, alright Thank God I’m a country boy Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro