CMT Hot 20 Decade: “My Church,” Maren Morris

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Maren Morris talks about her 2016 single, “My Church.” CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings.

CMT: Tell me a little bit about the origins of “My Church.”

MM: I was out in Los Angeles, driving around trying to find the ocean. I was on the PCH and I was just listening to music. It was so nice out and I just love being in the car and listening to music. It’s how I de-stress and I thought to myself, “This is like church to me. This is where I feel really spiritual and just free.” So I wrote in my phone, immediately, “My Church” would be such a great song title.

The next day, I went over to my friend Busbee’s house. We were writing that day and I told him the idea — it’s about your version of spirituality — and we wrote it in, like, 45 minutes. I knew that “My Church” was a really, really special song and if I ever put a single out – this was before I had ever signed a record deal or decided to be an artist – I knew that song would be the song that really opened doors for me.