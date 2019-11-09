CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Wagon Wheel,” Darius Rucker

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Darius Rucker talks about his 2013 single, “Wagon Wheel.” CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings.
CMT: How did you first come across “Wagon Wheel”? And when did you decide to cut that?
DR: Oh, I heard it years ago for the first time. When it first came out, a friend of my wife played it for me and of course everybody loved the song. It was a great song and it had this legendary life, but it was such a bluegrass song the way [Old Crow Medicine Show] did it. I loved it, it was cool, and I never really thought about it as a country song.
And then when I heard it [again], I was at my daughter’s high school talent show. … The faculty band with drums and everything was playing “Wagon Wheel” and I’d never heard it with drums before. I was like, “Wow, that’s really cool,” and I decided to cut it. You know, I called up Frank Rogers, my producer and talked about it and talked him into cutting it. (Laughs)