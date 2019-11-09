CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Wagon Wheel,” Darius Rucker

</noscript> </div>

I’ve seen a clip of Old Crow and you doing that together on the Opry. How’d that come about and what was that like for all you guys?

I had met those guys long before that. I had talked to them before, when the record first came out. I started talking to Ketch and those guys and they were cool. … I mean, how could you be mad that somebody’s covering your song? And then for Ketch, the writer, I’m sure that was some good mailbox money. [Laughs] You know, that song did all right. …

Now we’re Opry brothers, but when we were on the Opry together we said, “Let’s do this song.” Just let people know, just show people — because that was always the big question, you know, “[Don’t you think] Old Crow hates it?” I don’t think they hate it. [Laughs] They know it’s not as good as theirs but I don’t think they hate it.

You had Lady Antebellum on the song, too.

Lady A, that was big. We were on tour together. When I cut that song, I really wanted them on it. It sounded like something cool that we could do together. I called them up and it was so cool to call them up individually and ask them. Everybody was like, “When do you want me there?”

I had heard the song a lot before they were on it, with just me singing the chorus. And it was cool, I liked it, great song, yeah. But when they got on it, it really went to a whole new level. I mean the first time I heard them on it I went, “Wow, that’s really cool.”

You’ve got a lot of songs that fans go nuts for, but what is it like to do this song live?

It’s fun! No matter where I am, all over the world, when you play “Wagon Wheel,” people lose their minds. I get texts from my buddies or somebody, “I’m in Uganda and I just heard ‘Wagon Wheel.’” [Laughs] I laugh about that because it’s funny. It’s one of those songs that’s everywhere. … I never thought it would be that big. I didn’t know it was gonna do what it did.