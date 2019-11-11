TV

Nashville Squares Bonus Scenes: Melissa Peterman Fangirls Over Jimmie Allen’s Boozed-Up ‘Tequila’

Plus, Carson Kressley decides its time for Marie Osmond to finally get a truly country makeover.
Marie Osmond might be a little bit country, but on the latest installment of Nashville Squares, fellow panelist Carson Kressley decided it was high time Osmond ginned up the distinction to get *really, REALLY* country.

