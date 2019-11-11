Nashville Squares Bonus Scenes: Melissa Peterman Fangirls Over Jimmie Allen’s Boozed-Up ‘Tequila’

</noscript> </div>

“I’m just making you a little bit more country,” he says, before outfitting the singer with a requisite piece of wheat to stick in her teeth. “Don’t smoke that.”

Kressley proceeds to add a hat, pink bandana and — finally — a horse-on-a-stick to complete Osmond’s new look before the singer ultimately appears ready to step in for the Marlboro man.

“I do what I can,” Kressley says as he returns to his seat.



Later, in Episode 4, Mitchell Tenpenny and Jimmie Allen decided to get ready for their round of country trivia with a shot. And host Bob Saget is quick to identify the bit of boozing as customary in the video above. "Kids at home: That's what some people call breakfast," Saget says as he watches grimaces manifest on both guys' faces. Jimmie, suddenly emboldened by his liquid courage, starts singing Dan + Shay's "Tequila," and very quickly, he finds a fan in actress Melissa Peterman. "Keep singing!" she squeals from across the stage like a truly devoted fan. "Come on, do it!" Check out both clips above, and be sure to tune in to a pair of brand new Nashville Squares episodes Friday at 8/7c!




