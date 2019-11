Nashville Squares Bonus Scenes: Melissa Peterman Fangirls Over Jimmie Allen’s Boozed-Up ‘Tequila’

Plus, Carson Kressley decides its time for Marie Osmond to finally get a truly country makeover.

Marie Osmond might be a little bit country, but on the latest installment of Nashville Squares, fellow panelist Carson Kressley decided it was high time Osmond ginned up the distinction to get *really, REALLY* country.



In a bonus scene from the show’s third episode above, Kressley — who’s stationed on the game board’s bottom row — grabs a hamper of sorts, ascends the show’s giant set and settles next to Osmond.

“I’m just making you a little bit more country,” he says, before outfitting the singer with a requisite piece of wheat to stick in her teeth. “Don’t smoke that.”

Kressley proceeds to add a hat, pink bandana and — finally — a horse-on-a-stick to complete Osmond’s new look before the singer ultimately appears ready to step in for the Marlboro man.

“I do what I can,” Kressley says as he returns to his seat.



Later, in Episode 4, Mitchell Tenpenny and Jimmie Allen decided to get ready for their round of country trivia with a shot. And host Bob Saget is quick to identify the bit of boozing as customary in the video above.

“Kids at home: That’s what some people call breakfast,” Saget says as he watches grimaces manifest on both guys’ faces.

Jimmie, suddenly emboldened by his liquid courage, starts singing Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” and very quickly, he finds a fan in actress Melissa Peterman.

“Keep singing!” she squeals from across the stage like a truly devoted fan. “Come on, do it!”

Check out both clips above, and be sure to tune in to a pair of brand new Nashville Squares episodes Friday at 8/7c!