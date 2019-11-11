Music

Jimmie Allen Announces Baby Girl is on the Way

How He's Becoming the Best Version He Knew He Could Be
by 1h ago

Jimmie Allen first became a father when his son Aadyn was born five years ago. And now, the country newcomer is about to welcome a baby girl.

Early on Monday morning (Nov. 11), Allen shared the news on country radio that Aadyn will be a big brother soon. And he shared the baby’s gender on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J I M M I E A L L E N (@jimmieallen) on

In the video for his debut single “Best Shot,” Allen introduces the song by saying “I’m ready to be the version of me that 8-year-old Jimmie knew I could be.” The home movies within the video take a very moving song to the next level.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.