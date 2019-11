With a new release called “Famous,” country newcomer Adam Doleac is giving his rose to The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph. The single will ship to country radio in December but the video is out now.

“Cassie and I have always felt the song is a perfect representation of our story and I’m grateful Adam thought we were a good fit to join him for the video,” Underwood says.



Directed by Preston Leatherwood, the “Famous” music video follows a celebrity and a behind-the-scenes production assistant who fall for each other. Performance shots of Doleac are laced throughout the clip, and, as the video concludes, the singer makes a cameo as a supermarket attendant.

“Everything about this video fell together so perfectly,” says Doleac, who wrote the song with Andy Skib and Bobby Hamrick. “I can’t imagine two people better than Colton and Cassie to star in my first video. And, I can’t wait for y’all to see it!”