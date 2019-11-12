CMT Reveals Next Women of Country Class of 2020

CMT has announced the 2020 Class of its Next Women of Country franchise at today’s 7th annual event at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The 11 artists joining the prestigious Next Women roster are: Abbey Cone, Avenue Beat, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Hailey Whitters, Kylie Morgan, Madison Kozak, Renee Blair, Sykamore, Tiera and Walker County. Event co-hosts Leslie Fram, SVP, Music Strategy & Talent, CMT, and country icon Martina McBride made the announcement.

At the event, each newly-named act performed one song onstage in an acoustic, writer’s round format. This 2020 Class marks a total of 75 female acts that have been named as part of the program since its inception in 2013.

Brandi Carlile accepted the 2019 CMT Next Women of Country “Impact Award,” an honor presented to a female artist that has impacted songwriting, recording, radio airplay, record sales, streams, media impressions, awards and touring in country music over the past year. The award was presented by singer-songwriter Brandy Clark (Class of 2016) and Change the Conversation co-founder Tracy Gershon.

In a surprise appearance, the legendary Tanya Tucker appeared onstage as Carlile announced that Tucker will headline the upcoming CMT Next Women of Country Tour in early 2020. Supporting acts and cities to be announced. The 2020 tour is sponsored for the second consecutive year by Burlington Coat Factory.



