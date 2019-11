It’s a Lucky 7 for Miranda Lambert as Wildcard becomes her seventh consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s top country albums chart — and just a day after her 36th birthday. She’s already won seven CMA female vocalist of the year awards and is up for her eighth on Wednesday (Nov. 13).



The week’s other chart winners are Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, whose “What Happens in a Small Town” arrives at the top after a 48-week trek. It’s Gilbert’s fifth No. 1 single and Ell’s first. Happy days for all.

“I want to give the fans a lot of credit for the life of this song,” Gilbert says. “From the beginning, they shared it, streamed it and called up radio to hear it. I’ve been there — drivin’ around home seeing all the people and places that I used to avoid to keep from thinkin’ about the one that got away. I think we all have that person, those people, those places… and this song.”



“I have dreamed of having my first No. 1 since I was a little girl,” Ell adds. “It honestly feels surreal, and to be able to celebrate it during CMA Awards week in Nashville makes it even more special. I’m honored Brantley, Scott Borchetta and Jon Loba asked me to be a part of this song. From the minute I heard ‘What Happens in a Small Town’ for the first time I knew it was a hit that would connect with people, and now it’s changing my life as an artist. I’m beyond grateful.”

For a week that’s so busy with country awards ceremonies — SESAC, ASCAP, BMI and CMA celebrations in a four-day row — the charts are pretty quiet. There’s only one other new album: Hootie & the Blowfish’s Imperfect Circle, which rolls in at No. 3. It’s the band’s first studio album since Looking for Lucky in 2005.

Elvis Presley’s Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits returns to the charts at No. 19.



Two new songs appear on the country airplay horizon — Carrie Underwood’s “Drinking Alone,” alighting at No. 50, and LANCO’s “What I See” at No. 58.

The No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You, Old Dominion (last week’s No. 1) and the eponymous and eternal Dan + Shay.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs are Combs’ “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Old Dominion’s “One Man Band,” Russell Dickerson’s “Every Little Thing” (last week’s No. 1) and Thomas Rhett’s “Remember You Young.”

Let the holiday music begin!