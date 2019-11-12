How Country Music Became a Voice for the Veterans

</noscript> </div>

To all the veterans and their family’s who sacrifice so much for all of us. Thank you is not enough. Thank u thank u thank u for all you do for this country we live in. All my love to u all!!! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) November 11, 2019

Luke Combs

On this Veterans Day, I want to recognize those who have served our great country. It does not go unnoticed. I have the utmost respect for you all and I am forever grateful. Thank you.

Photos: @davidbergman pic.twitter.com/1xTNpNcFlv — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) November 11, 2019

Brooks & Dunn

Thank you to all of the Veterans who help keep us free to "dream in red, white and blue!" https://t.co/LlBXilE6Gl — Brooks & Dunn (@BrooksAndDunn) November 11, 2019

Tim McGraw

These are a few of my family members who have served… Thinking today & everyday of all who’ve helped make this world a better place with your courage, sacrifice & dedication to our country. We who live in freedom will always be grateful for your service. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/xcA2cdSjzV — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) November 11, 2019

Gretchen Wilson

George Strait

Happy Veterans Day to all the great men and women who have fought for our country. Watch the full "The Weight Of The Badge" lyric video, featuring photos/videos submitted by George's fans, here: https://t.co/uDk074ze0k pic.twitter.com/1pTh4px0Qr — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) November 11, 2019

Justin Moore

In honor of Veterans Day, we wanted to do something special to honor our servicemen and women. Hope y'all enjoy this, and to all of our servicemen and women God bless you, and thank you for all that you do for us. https://t.co/h2q9fzePNZ pic.twitter.com/NT8PmXCwQd — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) November 11, 2019

Randy Houser

Thank you to our American Veterans for your service to our country. You deserve much more attention than just a day marked on our calendars. We don’t exist as a Republic without you. — Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) November 12, 2019

Toby Keith

To the men and women who have served this beautiful country, thank you. God bless. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/0Xj5C7tDp1 — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) November 11, 2019

Trace Adkins

To all of our brave service men and women: this one's for you! Happy Veterans Day and thank you! https://t.co/biazb4fcWy — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) November 11, 2019

Runaway June

We’re so incredibly grateful for all of the brave men and women that have served our country! #VeteransDay #ThankYouForYourService ❤️ — Runaway June (@runawayjune) November 12, 2019

Florida Georgia Line

God bless all of our service men and women! Thank you for your sacrifice!! AND big thank you to the @IndyFund for all they do for our veterans. pic.twitter.com/tlIGrmlNuA — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) November 11, 2019

John Rich

Without our Veterans the American dream would have died a long time ago. Many nations have tried to take our freedoms from us over the centuries, but EVERY time they were met with men and women willing to die to defend what we stand for. #HappyVeteransDay #thankyouforyourservice — John Rich (@johnrich) November 11, 2019

Cody Johnson

Happy #VeteransDay and a huge thank you to all of the men and women who serve our country. : @davidbergman pic.twitter.com/dqQnCIAvrg — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) November 11, 2019

Faith Hill

Today as we honor those who have fought for us and their families who support them, I wanted to share this photo of a Green Beret veteran who was a paratrooper in the Army. He frequents one of my favorite coffee shops here and it got me thinking… pic.twitter.com/7wxwk1aQTs — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) November 11, 2019

Brantley Gilbert

One Hell of an Amen is a song based on the true story many of us know all too well…. On this five year anniversary of the song, here's to all those fighting for their life and their country…. That’ll always be #onehellofanamen #verteransday https://t.co/Nj1zBP5pnC pic.twitter.com/dGWMG9mN62 — Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) November 10, 2019

Chris Janson

God bless America & all our Veterans. pic.twitter.com/YGYsIpfblN — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) November 11, 2019

Eli Young Band