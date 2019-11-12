How Country Music Became a Voice for the Veterans

Darius Rucker was right. Just saying “thank you” is not enough. But this Veterans Day, there’s a glimmer of hope that with almost all of country music coming out to say it together on social media, the veterans who served our country felt the gratitude in that magnitude on Monday (Nov. 11).
Luke Combs, for example, wanted veterans to know that their service does not go unnoticed. Toby Keith said thanks to the men and women who have served this beautiful country. Justin Moore created a special video of “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” including both of his grandfathers who served. And George Strait dedicated his “The Weight Of The Badge” to all the veterans.