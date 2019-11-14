Avenue Beat Has Your Back on “Be a Bro”

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I remember when we were filming this video just thinking of all the funny bits we could do and feeling so silly dancing around like idiots in front of a whole team of people just kind of staring at you. It was the first time we ever filmed a music video and we felt so awkward but then also had so much fun because literally we get to chill on a couch with our friends for our job and that’s the coolest thing ever. — Sam Backoff

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think by showcasing our friendship. We learned the “girl code” by looking out for each other over all these years and our favorite thing to do as friends is just goofing around! — Sami Bearden

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I think we just want fans to know how cool friendship is and that some dude or some petty argument stuff shouldn’t ruin that because life is already “tough enough” and we need each other! — Sam Backoff

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Watching the video for the first time was CRAAAAZY. We’d never done anything with a professional camera and a director, we were just used to sitting in my living room with an iPhone messing around. So it was SO COOL to see. — Savana Santos