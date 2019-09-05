Watch What Happens When Chris Tomlin Crashes a Florida Georgia Line Party

Heaven Only Knows If the Country Duo Will Pop Up at Tomlin's Christmas Shows

It’s one thing to collaborate. But when two artists start popping up at each other’s shows, you have to wonder if something more is in store.

Or not.

Either way, seeing Chris Tomlin and Florida Georgia Line together is next-level cool, for Tomlin’s fans and Florida Georgia Line’s fans.

“A night I will never forget… having @tylerhubbard join me on stage tonight in Troy to share something we’ve been working on was one of the greatest moments, so much love for you bro… the best is yet to come,” Tomlin shared recently on Instagram.

And it wasn’t the first time the Grammy-winning Christian artist and worship leader joined forces with the country duo. Earlier this year in Atlanta, Tomlin joined the band to sing a song that Hubbard says he used to sing in church. Together, Tomlin and the band performed “How Great Thou Art.”

“Still in awe that happened. Y’all gotta swipe a couple times but swear it’s worth it,” he’d said at the time. and that story checks out. Six years ago, the band’s Brian Kelley told me all about their how their backgrounds in Christian music allowed them to transition from leading worship to leading 10,000 people in an arena. “If you can get people engaged in what you’re doing in church,” he’d said, “you can easily do that at a bar or an arena or anywhere else.”

Next up for Tomlin is his 12-city Christmas tour that begins on Dec. 2 in Augusta, Georgia. “I’ve always loved Christmas and get so excited when we have the opportunity to create new music to worship Jesus, especially this time of the year,” Tomlin said. “This is going to be an incredible night, an intimate night of remembering what the season is all about, remembering what Christmas is about, remembering why we celebrate and why we worship, and remembering our Savior together.”

Listen to the latest release off of his Christmas Day: Christmas Song of Worship EP, out now.



Chris Tomlin Christmas: Christmas Songs of Worship Tour Dates: 12/2 Augusta, GA at Miller Theatre

12/3 Chattanooga, TN at Tivoli Theatre

12/4 Memphis, TN at Orpheum Theatre

12/7 Knoxville, TN at Tennessee Theatre

12/8 Newport News, VA at Ferguson Center For The Arts

12/11 Birmingham, AL at Alabama Theater

12/12 Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre

12/13 Akron, OH at Akron Civic Center

12/17 Cincinnati, OH at Taft Theater

12/18 Philadelphia, PA at Merriam Theatre

12/19 Providence, RI at The Vet

12/20 New York Theater at Beacon Theatre




