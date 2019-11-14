All of the night’s big winners — indicated in bold — are in at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards. The Country Music Association announced the winners on Wednesday night (Nov. 13) when the CMA Awards, hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, aired live from Nashville on ABC.
Entertainer of the Year:
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year:
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Album of the Year:
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Girl, Maren Morris
Vocal Group of the Year:
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year:
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year:
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Song of the Year:
“Beautiful Crazy,” recorded by Luke Combs
“Girl,” recorded by Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” recorded by Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” recorded by Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” recorded by Dan + Shay
Single of the Year:
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Music Video of the Year:
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Some of It,” Eric Church
Musical Event of the Year:
“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell
Musician of the Year:
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Mac McAnally
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells