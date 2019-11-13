CMA AWARDS: The Ongoing List of Winners

The winners are in at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards. Well, a few of them anyway. Before the broadcast of the awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 13), the Country Music Association announced the early wins in a handful of categories.

NOTE: This story will be updated as winners are announced in every category. Winners are in bold.



Music Video of the Year:

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“Some of It,” Eric Church

Musical Event of the Year:

“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

Entertainer of the Year:

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Album of the Year:

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Girl, Maren Morris

Single of the Year:

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year:

“Beautiful Crazy,” recorded by Luke Combs

“Girl,” recorded by Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” recorded by Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” recorded by Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” recorded by Dan + Shay

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year:

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Musician of the Year:

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Mac McAnally

Ilya Toshinsky

Derek Wells

The CMA Awards will be hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton when it airs live from Nashville at 7:00pm CT on ABC.