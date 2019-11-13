Miranda Lambert Is Reaching Goals She Set as a Little Girl

"You Can't Even Dream That Up," She Says of Her Loretta Lynn Moment

When Miranda Lambert was backstage rehearsing for Wednesday night’s CMA Awards (Nov. 13), she stopped to answer a few questions about what the show really means to her.

Not just the awards themselves, but the whole night. “I love being part of the CMAs. It’s like a reunion, kind of,” Lambert said, “and it feels so homey because it’s in Nashville. At this point I’m just happy to be there and sit in the crowd and watch the show and enjoy it.”

That said, Lambert does love that fact that she has taken home a trophy case full of CMA awards.

“I’m so blessed that I’ve won a few, and I’m so thankful for those moments. Because that was a goal I set as a little girl. My favorite CMA Award memory is probably when Loretta Lynn handed me my first award. It was insane. You can’t even dream that up.”

Lambert also shared that she is happy to see the CMA celebrating women at this year’s show. “It’s always an appropriate time to celebrate women in general,” she said, “but especially in country music.”

She will be performing her latest single “It All Comes Out in the Wash” during the show, which airs live from Nashville on Wednesday night.