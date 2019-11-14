Ashley McBryde Can Find a Way to Entertain You

Ashley McBryde picked up the new artist trophy at the CMA Awards this week, even without a radio hit to her credit. The good-natured newcomer fielded questions from reporters backstage in the CMA press room.

Q: Can you talk about winning tonight and this award? In particular being part of this show that is celebrating women?

McBryde: I was already excited about the show tonight. I was excited to watch the show tonight and always react like someone who’s sitting in the pit at a concert rather than someone who’s sitting at an award show. So to be celebrated tonight by my peers in a night that’s all about celebrating the chicks in country music is a really special thing.

