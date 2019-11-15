Music

Maren Morris’ “GIRL” Became a Bigger Message Than She Intended

She Wins CMA Album of the Year for GIRL
Maren Morris claimed a CMA Award this year for her exceptional album, GIRL. Backstage in the press room, she responded to questions from the media about her accomplishment.

When you were writing GIRL, did you write it with a sense of, “I want this to be about empowerment”?

Not really. “GIRL” was the last song we wrote for the record. But I felt like it tied all the other songs together in a really compelling way. And it moved me to tears when I heard it back after we had recorded it. I wrote so much of this over the last few years on tour, so it was honestly about me falling further into love and figuring myself out as a woman that’s not so much like the newcomer anymore, but that’s becoming more established in this genre and trying to make a space for myself.

I think there’s a lot of push and pull with this record. There was a lot of tension, good tension, making it. It just happened to become this empowering thing with “GIRL” being the title and the first single. It’s become a lot bigger of a message than I think I had originally intended, which is a very happy accident.

