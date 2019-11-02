“We’re Naturally Becoming Parents,” Kane Brown’s Wife Says

“Angel baby, I am forever changed.”

That’s what Kane Brown’s wife Katelyn recently told her baby girl Kingsley Rose via an Instagram post.

And in a rare interview, Brown told Taylor Magazine all about her journey to motherhood. And how the “nerdy theater kid” ended up meeting Kane Brown, falling in love, and starting a family with him.

“We met when I was living in Orlando, Florida and I was working on my music career. Kane was just starting out with his music career, and we met through a producer who we were both working with at the time. He was doing a show and I was in the studio in Miami working, and the producer was like, ’Hey, I’m working with this other artist and you should come up here.’ It was so early on, it was nothing like life is right now!

“The first tour he was on was with Florida Georgia Line. He had one bus and there were ten of us on it –- all guys. Me and him shared a bunk, and if you’ve never been on a tour bus, then all you need to know is that they have tiny bunk beds,” she said.

If you can sleep in a tour bus bunk with a man, that is true love.

And that was the case for Katelyn and Kane, who were married a year ago.

“I think back to my relationship with Kane, and how we didn’t think we could become any closer, and now we’re going to have this little girl that’s half of us. He’s so protective already,” she said, “we’re naturally becoming parents.

Parents who are admittedly on the younger side. Intentionally. “We both wanted to be younger parents, because we both had young parents. His mom was 18 when she had Kane and raised him as a single mom, and my mom had my older brother when she was 21. We have a really close relationship with our parents,” she shared, “my mom’s my best friend, so I want the same kind of bond with my daughter. We’re young, have lots of energy and are traveling a lot so right now is the perfect time to start a family.”

As for baby Kinsley’s (nickname: King) name, Brown explained that it started out as Kingston.

“I thought for sure I was having a boy and I loved the named Kingston. It felt really strong and powerful to me. Then when I found out I was having a girl, I thought, ’Well, why can’t she have that too?’ So, instead of Kingston, we decided to make it Kingsley. My middle name is Rose after my grandmother, and I thought it sounded so powerful and strong. That’s all I want for her — to be independent and speak her mind. We’ve gotten a handful of comments on social media about naming our daughter Kingsley. But, in a time where equality is so important right now, who cares? I feel like that name is going to represent our daughter perfectly.”

Already, just one month after their daughter was born, the Browns know how they are going to let Kingsley walk her own path.

They will tell her: “You don’t need to follow anyone else. There’s no right or wrong way to live your life.”

“When I was growing up, I had all these people influencing me and telling me how I should look, or what music I should sing. I wish I had said, ’I don’t care, I’m going to do me.’”

Brown’s Worldwide Beautiful tour kicks off in Dublin on Feb. 2.

Read the story behind his first song for his daughter here.



