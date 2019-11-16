Music

CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

“It’s like a combination of old and new”
by 3m ago

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Keith Urban talks about his 2016 single, “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings.

CMT: Tell me about your reaction when you first heard the demo of “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Urban: Yeah, Steven Lee Olsen was one of the writers on the song [with Hillary Lindsey and Clint Lagerberg] and he was singing the demo. He’s a great singer as well. It’s just one of those songs. I loved the melody, the imagery I thought was really strong, and it got under my skin right away.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.