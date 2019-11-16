CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

</noscript> </div>

Yeah, one of the things that I was actually trying to do was take away some of the inherent waltz structure if I could. Because it just felt — retro is one thing but sort of like “heard it before” is another thing. I’m always trying to find a way to bring something else into it. So it’s like a combination of old and new. … I think the most amount of work we spent on the song in the studio was trying to get the track where it melded retro and modern into what you ultimately hear now.

Let’s talk about the vibe of the video.

Yeah, the video was really fun to do. Amber Valletta is the girl in the video. Carter Smith shot the video. He’s much more known as a photographer. He doesn’t do a lot of videos but my wife suggested him because stylistically he would capture that black-and-white style really, really well. He cast Amber in the role and found this great old retro bar in California where we shot it. It was like a hundred degrees in there. But it was such a fun video to make.

