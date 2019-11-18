Lady Antebellum Feel the Emotions of Ocean

Lady Antebellum decided to take it back to the start with Ocean, a brand new album that echoes their earliest work. Their familiar harmonies and heartaches are on full display on the Top 10 single, “What If I Never Get Over You.”

After more than a decade together, Lady A partnered with a different record label and producer to bring Ocean to life. In the video below, band members Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, and Hillary Scott tell CMT.com about their latest project.

CMT: How does Ocean compare to your previous albums?

Scott: All of our albums have felt very personal, for sure, but this one I think is the most present.

Kelley: The most vulnerable.

Scott: Vulnerable, where we are in our life right now, talking about our families and our children. You know, our deepest, darkest inner struggles. I mean, we just really bare it all in these songs.

