"It Puts Me Right Back on Stage at Gruene Hall," She Says of Texas-Inspired Tour

Miranda Lambert: From All Girls to All Guys on Tour

It’s just about time for Miranda Lambert’s 2019 tour to come to an end after the final show in North Carolina on Nov. 23. She’ll wrap the Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars that night with her all-girl cast of openers: Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde and her trio with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, Pistol Annies.

And now she’s ready to give the guys a shot.

“I am excited because this whole tour was all females,” Lambert said of the change up for her Wildcard tour, “and the next tour is all guys. Gotta keep it interesting.”

Here’s how she’s going to accomplish that:

“I am taking fellow Texan, Cody Johnson. He is just country and I love country music, like stone-cold country.”

“And then LANCO, I saw at a festival in Canada last summer. I watched their show, it was in the afternoon, and it was just so energetic.”

Lambert will also have a revolving door of other Texans who show up at select shows, including Randy Rodgers and Parker McCollum.

She thinks that what will happen in 2020 is that her fans will love the cool, young, and hip vibes that Johnson and LANCO bring to her stage. In fact, she’s hoping she’ll get a lot out of their sets as well.

“I want to be inspired every night. I watch every one of my openers almost every night,” she added, “and I want to have to go out there and bring my A game.

“I guess I was feeling a little bit nostalgic and I might attribute that to one thing which is the song ’Tequilas Does,'” she explained about all the Texas acts she’s invited. “Because it’s kind of got me reminiscing about where I started. When I sing it every night, it puts me right back on the stage at Gruene Hall.

“I love that emotion, so I think I got a little nostalgic, so I’ve got all these Texans on the road with me.”



