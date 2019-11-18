Nashville Squares Bonus Scenes: Jimmie Allen Defends Hogwarts’ Most Hated House

</noscript> </div>

“This is actually a gift from my friend Ron White, who is hilarious,” Engvall says in the clip above. “It was in my dressing room and he sent me a note.”

Engvall then pulls out the note and reads:

“Good luck with the show tonight, enjoy this flask.”

“So I’m guessing he was drunk,” Engvall continues through laughter. “Because this is clearly a tea kettle. But I don’t want to hurt his feelings, so I brought it.”

Nashville Squares episodes Friday at 8/7c on CMT