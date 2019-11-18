TV

Nashville Squares Bonus Scenes: Jimmie Allen Defends Hogwarts’ Most Hated House

And, did Bill Engvall receive a flask or tea kettle from Ron White? We may never know...
by 12m ago

Jimmie Allen is hardly green in the realm of country music, but in an alternate universe (more specifically: that which surrounds Hogwarts), he’s emerald through and through.

Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.