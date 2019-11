Reba McEntire will spring into action in March with a run of arena tour dates on the eastern half of the U.S. She’ll be joined by one of CMT’s newest Next Women of Country, Caylee Hammack, on select dates.

“I have always loved to entertain and to be entertained so I couldn’t be more thrilled to head back out on the road and sing for the fans every night,” Reba said. “We have so many talented females creating new music and having Caylee join us will be a lot of fun!”



For the first time ever, Reba will also be offering fans the opportunity to purchase VIP experience packages including a meet & greet, premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and access to the “Fancy” Lounge with food, drinks, and a special exhibit featuring memorabilia from throughout her career. VIP packages are available in limited quantities for each show, with details available at Reba.com . Live Nation is the official tour promoter.

Reba McEntire’s 2020 Arena Tour Dates

March 20: Evansville, Indiana (Ford Center)

March 21: Huntsville, Alabama (Von Braun Center Arena)

March 26: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PPG Paints Arena)

March 28: Toledo, Ohio (Huntington Center)*

April 24: Rosemont, Illinois (Allstate Arena)

April 25: Green Bay, Wisconsin (Resch Center) *

April 26: Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Denny Sanford Premier Center)

May 1: Biloxi, Mississippi (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

May 2: Duluth, Georgia (Infinite Energy Center)

May 7: St. Paul, Minnesota (Xcel Energy Center)

May 8: Peoria, Illinois (Peoria Civic Center)

May 9: Grand Rapids, Michigan (Van Andel Arena)

* Support act to be announced