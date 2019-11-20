High Valley Share the Blessings of “Your Mama”

A sweet message from a father to his children, “Your Mama” is the newest music video from duo High Valley. And if you get choked up thinking about a mother sending her kid off to school for the first time, you better grab that box of tissues.

“We’ve always hoped and believed that our music could help bring families closer together,” says Brad Rempel, who’s in the band with his brother Curtis. “That is definitely our prayer for this song!”

Take a look at “Your Mama,” which was written by Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Josh Miller, Troy Verges, and Ben West. And catch a glimpse of Brad and Curtis’ mama at the end.





