CMT Next Up Now, Volume 13

Influences: Garth Brooks, George Strait, Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Billy Joel, Red Hot Chili Peppers

From the Artist: “This is my first-ever music video. Not only is the song about my fiancée (Lexy Kadey), but she stars in the video, shot it, and directed it. To be able to celebrate this video coming out on CMT a month before our wedding is a dream come true for both of us. I can’t believe how our worlds have collided and I look forward to many more years of videos with her and Loving her Most.”

Teddy Robb, “Really Shouldn’t Drink Around You”

