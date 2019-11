CMT Next Up Now, Volume 13

Next Up Now brings together a variety of country music videos each week. Check out these artists and find out who their influences are — directly from the musicians themselves. Then come back each week to discover who you should be listening to next.

Austin Burke, “Love You Most”



Writers: Austin Burke, Ava Suppelsa, Brandon Day; Director: Lexy Kadey

Influences: Garth Brooks, George Strait, Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Billy Joel, Red Hot Chili Peppers

From the Artist: “This is my first-ever music video. Not only is the song about my fiancée (Lexy Kadey), but she stars in the video, shot it, and directed it. To be able to celebrate this video coming out on CMT a month before our wedding is a dream come true for both of us. I can’t believe how our worlds have collided and I look forward to many more years of videos with her and Loving her Most.”

Teddy Robb, “Really Shouldn’t Drink Around You”



Writers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Trevor Rosen; Director: Dustin Haney

Influences: Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Dierks Bentley

From the Artist: “I loved being back in Colorado for this video. It felt authentic and genuine. The mountains and sunset were the perfect backdrop.”

Sarahbeth Taite, “Up All Night”



Writers: Sarahbeth Taite, Tammi Kidd Hutton, John Kennedy, Ben Phillips; Director: Lexy Kadey

Influences: Lee Ann Womack, Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, Reba McEntire

From the Artist: “Lexy did such a great job capturing the essence of this song. We actually stayed ‘Up All Night’ at the shoot and had way too much fun. I can’t wait for everyone to watch!”