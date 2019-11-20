CMT Next Up Now, Volume 13

VIDEO
Writers: Austin Burke, Ava Suppelsa, Brandon Day; Director: Lexy Kadey
Influences: Garth Brooks, George Strait, Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Billy Joel, Red Hot Chili Peppers
From the Artist: “This is my first-ever music video. Not only is the song about my fiancée (Lexy Kadey), but she stars in the video, shot it, and directed it. To be able to celebrate this video coming out on CMT a month before our wedding is a dream come true for both of us. I can’t believe how our worlds have collided and I look forward to many more years of videos with her and Loving her Most.”
Teddy Robb, “Really Shouldn’t Drink Around You”
VIDEO
Writers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Trevor Rosen; Director: Dustin Haney
Influences: Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Dierks Bentley
From the Artist: “I loved being back in Colorado for this video. It felt authentic and genuine. The mountains and sunset were the perfect backdrop.”
Sarahbeth Taite, “Up All Night”
VIDEO
Writers: Sarahbeth Taite, Tammi Kidd Hutton, John Kennedy, Ben Phillips; Director: Lexy Kadey
Influences: Lee Ann Womack, Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, Reba McEntire
From the Artist: “Lexy did such a great job capturing the essence of this song. We actually stayed ‘Up All Night’ at the shoot and had way too much fun. I can’t wait for everyone to watch!”