Sam Grow Sends a Message in “Drink About That”

The day I shot this video I remember the scene of the truck flipped over the most. It’s hard to look at something like that and not feel real feelings even though you know it isn’t real in that actual situation. So many people have lost loved ones this way and I can remember the emotion I felt as I was looking at the scene through the camera monitors.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video has brought this song to life because Ed Pryor (the director) really understood the story I was trying to tell. He was also very sensitive to it and wanted the people watching the video to fully understand the devastation responding to what most think is just a quick text on the highway can cause. Ed did such an awesome job following the lyric and telling the story, and the crazy thing is he did it all in a three-minute video. The actors in this video did such an awesome job portraying the emotion.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

My hope is that people who watch this video reconsider their actions when it comes to texting and driving. If this video can prevent even one person from looking at the phone while driving, that’s one less person that could get harmed. I know for me personally this song and this video has made me completely change my mindset. It seems so harmless but it can be so devastating. It only takes one second to make a mistake while driving that could change or affect someone’s life.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I remember sitting and watching the video like a movie with my record label’s VP and us both saying how it brought chills. I remember thinking what an amazing job Ed did and how this video, if taken seriously, could really change the mindset of a person when it comes to texting and driving, and I pray it does.