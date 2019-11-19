Music

How Can Jason Aldean Be 100 Places at Once?

Coming Soon to a Bar Louie Near You
by 4m ago

Wondering where Jason Aldean will be on the night he celebrates his album release? Everywhere.

On Friday (Nov. 27), a week after his ninth album 9 drops, there will be celebrations across the country.

And it’s no wonder he chose that particular night — Thanksgiving Eve is considered to be the biggest bar night of the year — to share the new music with as many fans as he can in as many locations as he can.

This 9 at 9 event is a concert of sorts, and it’s coming to a Bar Louie near you, from Tempe, Arizona to Richmond, Virginia. (Other neighborhood bars will sharing the music as well, in case you live in a place without a Bar Louie.) Aldean will be at Jason Aldean’s Restaurant + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, and will play a 9-song set at 9:00 p.m. local time.

All you have to do is find the bar closest to you. This interactive map is very easy to use. I entered my zip code, and a second later I found three Bar Louie’s near me where I can watch the show.

And if the bar scene isn’t your scene, you can also watch the show on LiveXLive and YouTube.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.
