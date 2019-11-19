How Can Jason Aldean Be 100 Places at Once?

Wondering where Jason Aldean will be on the night he celebrates his album release? Everywhere.

On Friday (Nov. 27), a week after his ninth album 9 drops, there will be celebrations across the country.

And it’s no wonder he chose that particular night — Thanksgiving Eve is considered to be the biggest bar night of the year — to share the new music with as many fans as he can in as many locations as he can.

This 9 at 9 event is a concert of sorts, and it’s coming to a Bar Louie near you, from Tempe, Arizona to Richmond, Virginia. (Other neighborhood bars will sharing the music as well, in case you live in a place without a Bar Louie.) Aldean will be at Jason Aldean’s Restaurant + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, and will play a 9-song set at 9:00 p.m. local time.

All you have to do is find the bar closest to you. This interactive map is very easy to use. I entered my zip code, and a second later I found three Bar Louie’s near me where I can watch the show.

And if the bar scene isn’t your scene, you can also watch the show on LiveXLive and YouTube.