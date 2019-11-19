Jordan Davis Welcomes Baby Girl

How His Rock Star Wife Kristen Handled It All "Like a Champ"

Early on Tuesday morning (Nov. 19), country newcomer Jordan Davis shared the big (but little) news that he and his wife welcomed their baby girl to the world.

“Kristen have welcomed a beautiful baby girl…Momma and baby are both doing great, and I wanna thank everyone for the well wishes and love,” Davis wrote.

And that was just a few days after he’d bragged about Kristen on his social media pages.

“BRAG POST : Not only has my rockstar wife handled this pregnancy like a champ,” he shared, “yesterday she got the word that she is one of the newest partners at her law firm…you have worked your ass off for this and nobody deserves it more, so proud of ya babe…Luh ya”

We definitely saw this bundle of joy coming after Davis announced that his wife was pregnant in July, and we thought it might have had something to do with all of his baby-making lyrics.

(But Davis isn’t just about his own music. He and Jake Owen can cover a Shenadoah song like it’s never been covered before.)

The “Singles You Up” and “Take It from Me” singer-songwriter and his wife were married married on March 25, 2017.



