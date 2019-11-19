What You Get Is Global Streaming Success

What You See Is Luke Combs Topping Airplay, Albums Charts

Let us all shed a tear for Luke Combs who now faces a Christmas that can’t possibly be as joyful as this week has become. Where to start?

His new album, What You See Is What You Get, not only tops the Billboard 200 (ranking all genres), but is also the best-selling one of all genres in Canada, Australia and England.

Put into numbers, that amounts to 173,000 equivalent albums sold in the US and 74 million on-demand streams, the latter figure making it the largest streaming week ever for a country album.

