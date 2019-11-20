Country’s 2020 Grammy Nominees Revealed

Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, and Tanya Tucker have been nominated for Country Song of the Year.

Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now” is also in the category of overall Song of the Year as well as Best Country Solo Perforamnce. Tucker has received 10 career nominations before this year, but never won a Grammy.

Dan + Shay’s “Speechless” is also included in the category for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Ashley McBryde’s “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” in the Best Country Solo Performance category.

The Recording Academy revealed the earliest nominations live from Studio 43 at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. Other country nominees include Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Tyler Childers, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson, Pistol Annies, Thomas Rhett, and Blake Shelton.

Country artists were omitted from the Best New Artist and Album of the Year category. All five nominees in the Best Pop Solo Performance are women: Beyoncé, Billie Eilih, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift.

The Grammys will air live on Jan. 26, 2020, on CBS from Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Best country solo performance

“All Your’n” — Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker

Best country duo/group performance

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” — Dan + Shay

“The Daughters” — Little Big Town

“Common” — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

Best country album

“Desperate Man” — Eric Church

“Stronger Than the Truth” — Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel” — Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road” — Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin’ ” — Tanya Tucker

Best country song

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out In the Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

