The Grammy Nominations Are In, and So Are the Reactions

Blake Shelton Calls It "Unreal," Thomas Rhett Is "Shocked" and Little Big Town Feels "Overwhelmed"
It’s been almost 24 hours since the Grammy nominations came out on Wednesday (Nov. 20), and by now, most of the country artists who made the list have reacted.

Brandi Carlile, for example. She is all over that list. Which is no surprise, because at the 2019 Grammys, she won three in the American Roots and Americana categories for “The Joke” and By the Way, I Forgive You. For the uppcoming 2020 Grammys, though, Carlile has nominations for her work with Tanya Tucker and her collaboration with Maren Morris on “Common.” So she was feeling very appreciative, and shared that emotion on Twitter. “I’m very grateful today. I’m thankful that @tanya_tucker can see how loved she is and I’m grateful that my friend @MarenMorris invited me to sing with her on this special song. Congratulations to my friends for their hard work,” Carlile wrote, “and thank you to @recordingacademy for recognizing it.”

Here are some more of the reactions:

It should be noted, however, that the all-genre and very prestigious Grammy Awards — given out by the Recording Academy — are much different than a straight-up country awards show. That’s meaningful for a lot of reasons, one of which is the fact that the criteria they use to chose nominees is vastly different from that of the Country Music Association or the Academy of Country Music. That much is obvious when you compare the list of nominees and winners from the recent CMA Awards to the Recording Academy’s new list of country nominees. (You can read more about their voting process here.)

So, for instance, while Brothers Osborne wrote and recorded a great song, “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” it failed to ascend on the country charts the way their previous singles had. John and TJ Osborne wrote the song with Shane McAnally and Matt Dragstrem. And yet, there it is on the Grammy’s list for best country duo/group performance. It’s that good of a song, that chart positions just don’t matter here.

“Huge thanks to @recordingacademy for our 6th Grammy nomination. This and the rest of them always came so incredibly unexpected,” the duo shared on Instagram. “This song struggled on the chart more than any song we have but we still absolutely love it and believe it is something special. Thanks for reminding us that we’re not (that) crazy.”

