The Grammy Nominations Are In, and So Are the Reactions

It’s been almost 24 hours since the Grammy nominations came out on Wednesday (Nov. 20), and by now, most of the country artists who made the list have reacted.

Brandi Carlile, for example. She is all over that list. Which is no surprise, because at the 2019 Grammys, she won three in the American Roots and Americana categories for “The Joke” and By the Way, I Forgive You. For the uppcoming 2020 Grammys, though, Carlile has nominations for her work with Tanya Tucker and her collaboration with Maren Morris on “Common.” So she was feeling very appreciative, and shared that emotion on Twitter. “I’m very grateful today. I’m thankful that @tanya_tucker can see how loved she is and I’m grateful that my friend @MarenMorris invited me to sing with her on this special song. Congratulations to my friends for their hard work,” Carlile wrote, “and thank you to @recordingacademy for recognizing it.”

Here are some more of the reactions:

I’m very grateful today. I’m thankful that @tanya_tucker can see how loved she is and I’m grateful that my friend @MarenMorris invited me to sing with her on this special song. Congratulations to my friends for their hard work and thank you to @recordingacademy for recognizing it pic.twitter.com/1wJbQMmHis — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) November 21, 2019

4 #GRAMMYNOMINATIONS! "Song of the Year," "Best Country Song," "Best Country Solo Performance," AND "Best Country Album"! Thank you to the @recordingacad, my whole team, and of course, ALL OF YOU for showing such love and support for this album! #WhileImLivin #BringMyFlowersNow pic.twitter.com/r0j2Fkyc9J — Tanya Tucker (@tanya_tucker) November 20, 2019

Just gotta say this is unreal!!! Thank you @RecordingAcad and thank you to those who’ve made this song what it is. #GodsCountry #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/XHJUlH04ER — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 20, 2019

I’m completely shocked to be nominated for a Grammy!! This is nuts. Thanks to everyone who worked on Center Point Road with me! I’m so proud of this record and all the hard work that went into it. Thank you Lord! #GRAMMYs @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/v9J6q8dIpx — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) November 20, 2019

Overwhelmed with gratitude that “The Daughters” would be recognized in such a prestigious way. Can’t tell you what this means to us! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dRH2nM0gGF — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) November 20, 2019

Nearly a decade of friendship, laughs, fights, smiles, sad and happy tears. We are so grateful to the @recordingacad for nominating #InterstateGospel for Country album of the year. #sisters pic.twitter.com/rN2kK96V8J — Pistol Annies (@PistolAnnies) November 20, 2019

It’s really cool to be nominated for a Grammy with @lukecombs this year. I have a special drawer for past Nominations… not far from the two that we’ve won. Congrats and well deserved Luke ! RD #BrandNewMan #REBOOT @RecordingAcad — RONNIE DUNN (@RonnieDunn) November 20, 2019

Eric has been nominated for best country album for Desperate Man and best country song for "Some Of It" at the 62nd @RecordingAcad GRAMMY awards! pic.twitter.com/tU0c6gTYqD — Eric Church (@ericchurch) November 20, 2019

Thanks to the @RecordingAcad for such great news to wake up to this morning! #StrongerThanTheTruth was nominated for #GRAMMYs Country Album of the Year. Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this album!!! pic.twitter.com/dhXCjBCFpw — Reba (@reba) November 20, 2019

It should be noted, however, that the all-genre and very prestigious Grammy Awards — given out by the Recording Academy — are much different than a straight-up country awards show. That’s meaningful for a lot of reasons, one of which is the fact that the criteria they use to chose nominees is vastly different from that of the Country Music Association or the Academy of Country Music. That much is obvious when you compare the list of nominees and winners from the recent CMA Awards to the Recording Academy’s new list of country nominees. (You can read more about their voting process here.)

So, for instance, while Brothers Osborne wrote and recorded a great song, “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” it failed to ascend on the country charts the way their previous singles had. John and TJ Osborne wrote the song with Shane McAnally and Matt Dragstrem. And yet, there it is on the Grammy’s list for best country duo/group performance. It’s that good of a song, that chart positions just don’t matter here.

“Huge thanks to @recordingacademy for our 6th Grammy nomination. This and the rest of them always came so incredibly unexpected,” the duo shared on Instagram. “This song struggled on the chart more than any song we have but we still absolutely love it and believe it is something special. Thanks for reminding us that we’re not (that) crazy.”

</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



