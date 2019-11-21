After Dark Times, Grace Potter Steps Into Daylight

</noscript> </div>

CMT: Let’s start with “Love is Love.” The lyric that jumps out to me is “you can’t explain the things it does,” which is so true. What was on your mind when you were writing it?

GP: I was overwhelmed by the feelings I was going through, experiencing love in a way that I didn’t understand, but I also didn’t want to. I was completely in submission to the experience and it really did come over me like a tidal wave. I didn’t invite it. I wasn’t looking for it. That’s probably the part that was the most surprising about falling in love was that I was not looking for it.

And when it hit, it was highly inconvenient. Like the most destructive thing that could possibly happen. So instead of fighting against that — although I did a lot of fighting — I eventually fell into this sort of…. Eric and I both had this kind of trust fall moment where it was like, we’re doing this and it’s a very cathartic experience.

Pamela Neal

Did you think that song sets the tone for the music that follows?

Absolutely. And it was the first song I wrote with Eric after making Midnight. We took some time because I was touring and promoting Midnight, but as things were happening in our life, it was clear that I wanted to make more music with him. I really just missed him all the time. It was this weird thing that happened. So, our love had been expressed to one another a lot. It was like, if I’m going to [sing about] this, this needs to be the biggest statement with the most soaring chorus ever.

That helped out very much exponentially by the incredible Mike Busbee, who co-wrote it with us. Mike and Eric had known each other for years and Mike actually worked as a studio assistant for Eric up in the Bay area. So Mike knew and had seen every version of Eric, but then there was this new energy of a complete transformation in both of us.

So it’s cool to hear it from the perspective of friends who were witnessing us going through it, because not only did it set the tone for the record, but it set the tone for our lives. It set the tone for how we were going to choose to live and not just choose love, but choose the thing that is scarier. Because when you do enter and walk through those doors, it’s like you’re in a quantum wormhole magic carpet ride — and it still is. It’s been almost five years and it still feels brand new and completely incredible.

