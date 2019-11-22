Home Free Reenact a Heartbreak in “Love You Like That” Video

On stage, Home Free can blend beautifully, but in their personal lives, they have experienced breakups like the rest of us. Those moments of vulnerability are what inspired their brand new music video, “Love You Like That.”
Check out their latest project, then read our exclusive Q&A with Home Free’s Austin Brown below the player.
What do you remember most about the shoot for this music video?
The video was shot in two separate settings. One day, we filmed with the whole group just outside of Nashville in a big, open field. It was beautiful. The second day was just me and an actress down in Panama City Beach, Florida.
That day definitely set the tone for the video because I had to essentially relive moments from my past relationship that inspired the song. I wasn’t expecting to feel so vulnerable in that setting, but I definitely was — and I think that unexpected vulnerability really reflects in the video.
How does the video bring your song to life?
Most serious relationships tend to be a roller coaster ride, and the one that inspired “Love Me Like That” was no exception. I think this video manages to showcase that uncertainty that always comes with a breakup and that inevitable reminiscing on the high points in the relationship that follows. It’s the perfect visual complement to the track, and I think it’s one of the most honest and well-executed clips we’ve ever released.