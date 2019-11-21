TV Nashville Squares Sneak Peek: Only Beyonce Can One-Up Tanya Tucker’s Pup BC Jean said she had no idea writing 'If I Were a Boy' would change her life the way it did. by Matthew Scott Donnelly 32m ago Few things have the capacity to excite the same way a puppy can, but drawing worldwide acclaim for writing one of Beyonce’s most famous songs is definitely on the short list. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> On the next episode of Nashville Squares — and after Tanya Tucker introduces her adorable pup to the show’s panelists and guests — married singer-and-dancer couple BC Jean and Mark Ballas join host Bob Saget on stage, and Saget quickly asks Jean about her experiences lending work to Queen Bey. Jean, who wrote “If I Were a Boy” off of 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, tells Saget in the clip above that the experience of penning the song — which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went multiplatinum in a number of countries across the world — was nothing short of “amazing.” “I was 20-years-old when I wrote my first song about heartbreak and then I heard Beyonce wanted to sing it, and it can’t really get much better than that as a songwriter,” she says. “So, thank you Beyonce!” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Jean, now 32, has since started a musical duo with husband Ballas, whom she married in 2016. They had been dating since 2012 before their wedding. Check out the full sneak peek above, and be sure to tune in to two all-new episodes of Nashville Squares Friday night at 8/7c on CMT! Matthew Scott Donnelly