Nashville Squares Sneak Peek: Only Beyonce Can One-Up Tanya Tucker’s Pup

BC Jean said she had no idea writing 'If I Were a Boy' would change her life the way it did.
Few things have the capacity to excite the same way a puppy can, but drawing worldwide acclaim for writing one of Beyonce’s most famous songs is definitely on the short list.

