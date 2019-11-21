Nashville Squares Sneak Peek: Only Beyonce Can One-Up Tanya Tucker’s Pup

</noscript> </div>

Jean, who wrote “If I Were a Boy” off of 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, tells Saget in the clip above that the experience of penning the song — which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went multiplatinum in a number of countries across the world — was nothing short of “amazing.”

“I was 20-years-old when I wrote my first song about heartbreak and then I heard Beyonce wanted to sing it, and it can’t really get much better than that as a songwriter,” she says. “So, thank you Beyonce!”



</noscript> </div>

Jean, now 32, has since started a musical duo with husband Ballas, whom she married in 2016. They had been dating since 2012 before their wedding. Check out the full sneak peek above, and be sure to tune in to two all-new episodes of Nashville Squares Friday night at 8/7c on CMT! Matthew Scott Donnelly Embedded from www.youtube.com



