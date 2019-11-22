Randy Owen Named CMA Humanitarian of the Year

Follow Your Heart to Help the Down and Out, He Says

The CMA Foundation doesn’t give away their Humanitarian Award very often. It’s only when a country artist is passionate, supportive and committed enough to earn the honor.

Vince Gill was the last one to receive the award in 2017, and before him Steve Turner and Kix Brooks in 2015 and 2014, respectively.

And now it’s Randy Owen’s turn. On Nov. 19, the Alabama frontman was honored during a CMA Board reception at the Analog at Hutton Hotel in Nashville.

“I’m truly surprised and grateful for this award. Hopefully, this will inspire other artists to follow their hearts to help the down and out, the helpless and especially sick children and families in need,” Owen said. “I am so grateful to my longtime friend Lon Helton for presenting me with this award.”

The main way Owen has been following his heart is with all the ways he gives his time, talent and treasure to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Country Cares program he launched.

It all started back in 1989, when Owen and Alabama were at the absolute top of their game, and he was asked to help recruit other country stars to help the hospital out. Since then, Owen’s efforts have led to Country Cares raising more than $875 million for the hospital.

His other charitable efforts include the June Jam festivals (raising $15 million for various charities), Alabama Sheriffs Boys Ranch summer camps (raising funds for tornado and hurricane benefits), and a 2017 hurricane benefit (raising $40 million for the victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria).



