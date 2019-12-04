A DECADE OF LESSONS: What I Learned from Country Stars in Ten Years

It has been a decade, y’all.

For the past ten years, I’ve been making a living out of loving country music. Which means I’ve spent those ten years (and then some) learning life lessons from the people who make it. And what a schooling it has been. I’d always thought country artists were full of a special kind of wisdom, but now I know it for a fact.

Whether they meant to or not, country stars taught me things I took to heart.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of what I’ve picked up backstage, on tour buses, in green rooms, or on the phone. It’s more like an abridged version of the highlights, from Tim McGraw in 2009 and from Luke Bryan in 2019, and just about everyone else in between.

2009

: Don’t forget to remember the memories

2010

Rusty Russell

: Always say I love you

Rick Diamond

: Make music that touches all generations.

2011

Remember where you came from.

Kevin Winter

Bluegrass can make the old stuff sound new again.

2012

Rick Diamond

: Keep a real journal , and keep it up.

Kevin Winter

: Give yourself permission to keep yourself to yourself

2013

Kevin Winter

: It’s okay to lose the twang

Jason Kempin

Get comfortable with the uncomfortable.

2014

John Shearer

: Welcome your next chapter

Ethan Miller

: It’s okay to love yourself

2015

Where you’re from matters as much as where you’re headed.

: Everybody has to start somewhere

2016

Kevin Winter

: You can dream small , too.

: A healthy obsession with the past is perfectly fine.

2017

Matthew J. Lee

Break up with Nashville every once in a while.

Timothy Hiatt

: Revisit the tip jar that built you.

2018

Rick Diamond

: Recycle rejection into fuel.

Robyn Beck

: Ask your own set of questions.

: Time changes, but you don’t

2019

: Go for it now so you don’t have regrets later.

Rick Diamond

Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro

Do your part to move all the needles.