Nashville Squares Bonus Scenes: ‘Sometimes,’ Mickey Guyton Mimics Britney

And why did Jana Kramer and her hubby, Mike Caussin, decide to start a love-themed podcast? They've got answers.
You better use the bathroom before you leave the house: It’s not just a mother’s favorite admonition to her kids, it’s now a cautionary Nashville Squares tale, thanks to Tanya Tucker and her pup, Stella.

