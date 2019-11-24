Nashville Squares Bonus Scenes: ‘Sometimes,’ Mickey Guyton Mimics Britney

</noscript> </div>

“She has to go tinkle,” Tucker says, as her fellow panelists take turns volunteering to take Stella out.

Thankfully, a producer from backstage appears to lend a hand, but Saget wants to make sure — before the show proceeds — that everyone else is accounted for, too.

“Bill [Engvall], do you have to go? I’ll take ya,” Saget jokes.



Elsewhere on the show, football standout Caussin and actor and singer Jana Kramer — a married couple — tell Saget that they decided to share their personal story of love on a podcast (It's called Whine Down, in case you're interested…) because Kramer wanted to "own our stuff." "[We wanted to] Let everyone know that everyone goes through stuff and you're not alone," Caussin says in the clip above. And on the topic, "Sister" singer Mickey Guyton says she absolutely loves performing her famous Britney Spears impression, a skill that she considers her only true talent.




