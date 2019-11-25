A Dozen Songs of Thanks for Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving barrels toward us like a crazed cousin, it’s only fitting that we pause to reflect on the many things that have brought us joy since we last sat around the festive table, self-consciously linking hands and trying desperately to think of something original to claim we appreciate.

To that end, let me commence by thanking the universe for including me in a species that thrives on beer. My gratitude extends as well to the Atlantic Ocean for not inundating my native West Virginia, thereby enabling me to escape those rustic environs in dry clothing. Thanks also to Irving Berlin for discovering blue skies and to Willie Nelson for singing so blissfully about them.

Finally, I offer Australia a jaunty tip of the hat for keeping the world’s most poisonous serpents contained within its seabound borders, leaving only copperheads and rattlesnakes to terrify me here in Tennessee. All in all, it’s been a very good year.

And it’s our good luck that songwriters have always been reliably grateful and eloquent. So if you can’t come up with anything show-stopping when it’s your turn at the table, here are 12 songs of thanks you can sing or quote from.

