"We All Have Gifts," Carrie Underwood Says from the Stage

Can you win for winning? Because when Carrie Underwood walked up to the American Music Awards stage on Sunday night (Nov. 24) to accept her favorite female country artist and favorite country album awards, her speech was a worthy contender for a prize of its own.

“Thank you God for the talents that you give people, the gifts that you give people,” Underwood said as she spoke from her heart. “And not just the people that are up here on this stage tonight, for every single person. We all have gifts. Thank you for them. We hope we use them to make the world a better place.”

And like she usually does, Underwood went out of her way to thank her steadfast fans. “Thank you to the fans. You’re the ones that show up, you guys love on us so well. Thank you so much. And I want to thank the AMAs for making this award show fan voted,” she said, “because they’re the ones that matter. They’re the ones that count. God bless you guys.”

Dan + Shay and Kane Brown were the night’s other big country winners.

All of the AMA nominees and winners (in bold) from the country category:

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Country singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus also won the AMA for favorite song in the rap/hip-hop category for his collaboration with Lil Nas X on “Old Town Road.”



Alison Bonaguro




