Can you win for winning? Because when Carrie Underwood walked up to the American Music Awards stage on Sunday night (Nov. 24) to accept her favorite female country artist and favorite country album awards, her speech was a worthy contender for a prize of its own.
“Thank you God for the talents that you give people, the gifts that you give people,” Underwood said as she spoke from her heart. “And not just the people that are up here on this stage tonight, for every single person. We all have gifts. Thank you for them. We hope we use them to make the world a better place.”
And like she usually does, Underwood went out of her way to thank her steadfast fans. “Thank you to the fans. You’re the ones that show up, you guys love on us so well. Thank you so much. And I want to thank the AMAs for making this award show fan voted,” she said, “because they’re the ones that matter. They’re the ones that count. God bless you guys.”
Dan + Shay and Kane Brown were the night’s other big country winners.
All of the AMA nominees and winners (in bold) from the country category:
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
FAVORITE SONG
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
Country singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus also won the AMA for favorite song in the rap/hip-hop category for his collaboration with Lil Nas X on “Old Town Road.”