Shania Twain Returns to AMA Stage After 16 Years

The Eight Songs She Sang to Close the Show

There’s nothing like a big show opener, you know?

Well, except for an even bigger (and much more fabulous) show closer.

That’s what Shania Twain did last night (Nov. 24) on the American Music Awards. She was basically the show’s grand finale, complete with a lot of shock and a lot of awe.

As Kelsea Ballerini welcomed her back to the AMA stage after 16 years — “Y’all. Give it it for my queen, Shania Twain.” — Twain quietly got her performance started with an acoustic medley of other artist’s songs from way outside the country genre, then went full Shania for her own hits. There were cowboys, line dancers, top hats and sequins. So many sequins.

Here is the complete list of songs in her medley:

Twenty One Pilots’ “Stressed Out”

Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off”

Drake’s “God’s Plan”

“You’re Still the One”

“Man! I Feel Like a Woman”

“Any Man of Mine”

“That Don’t Impress Me Much”

“I Feel Like a Woman”