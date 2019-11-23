Everything We Now Know About Maddie Marlow’s Tennessee Wedding

Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Marlow married Jonah Font on Nov. 22, and she shared the news super casually on Instagram with a wedding photo and the brief caption, “Mr. & Mrs. Font.”

Which is sweet and simple, but we also wanted the details. From the back story and the ceremony to the dress and the honeymoon. And everything in between.

Here’s what we’ve learned so far:

The Back Story

Marlow and her husband met at 15, and have been together ever since. To quote Jana Kramer, she got the boy and the man. “It’s been eight years, and we are still crazy in love like the 15-year-old kids we were when we met,” Marlow told People. “We just felt ready to start another chapter in life together. It is funny to think (back) to being 15-year-old kids in love and to see how our love has grown over the years. Getting married was always a goal of ours, and this year just felt right.” And since you cannot get married without a hashtag these days, theirs perfectly captured the romance of waiting to marry your first love: #FinallyFont

The Wedding Wardrobe

Marlow wore a white custom-designed gown by Anne Barge, saying that she wanted to feel sexy on her wedding day — but also have classic elements like lace and a train. The hand-beaded embroidered gown and illusion tulle cape reportedly took 105 hours to create. She completed her look with Badgley Mischka shoes and her engagement ring that was made with the diamond from her mother’s engagement ring. “The center stone in my ring was my mom’s that my dad gave her 26 years ago,” she said. Font wore an Indochino tuxedo and a David Yurman wedding band.

The Tennessee Reception

The newlyweds danced their first dance to Kacey Musgraves’ “Late To The Party” — written by Musgraves, Brandy Clark and Josh Osborne — and then DJ Josh Ray played three hours of songs from the couple’s wedding playlist. But there was also time for plenty of heartfelt speeches. Marlow’s father, her little sister and Font’s big brother all had words of wisdom for the couple. The event was held at the Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee, which was in full winter-wonderland mode for the intimate celebration.

The Thanksgiving-Themed Dinner

Nashville’s Bacon and Caviar served a full Thanksgiving meal for the guests gathered for the wedding, and Katelin Hayes Desserts served tiny cakes and pies for dessert. There was also a hot cocoa bar “to add in some winter feels.”

The Exuma Honeymoon

Now that the wedding has happened, and Maddie & Tae’s gig on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty 360 tour is over, Mr. and Mrs. Font will be able to get away from it all when they take off for their honeymoon in the Exuma islands in the Bahamas. The country duo’s next scheduled performance is on Dec. 12 in Washington.



