Music Miranda Lambert Will Perform on Thanksgiving Day Her New Tour Begins in January 2020 by Craig Shelburne 57m ago Miranda Lambert is dealing a wildcard to an old holiday tradition. She’ll appear in The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS broadcast on Thursday morning, singing “Bluebird” and “Settling Down” from her new album, Wildcard. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> A CBS Thanksgiving tradition in its 59th year, the special will feature portions of the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live from New York City. Lambert’s performances will complete the morning of festivities leading into the holiday season, according to CBS. Lambert just concluded her all-female Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour on Saturday (Nov. 23) in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her traveling companions on that tour included her fellow Pistol Annies on all dates, as well as a rotating cast of Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> “I started this tour inspired by all of the talented women joining me on the road and I’m ending this trek energized by all of the memories, camaraderie, and fans we met along the way,” Lambert said. “As we head into Thanksgiving, I’m incredibly grateful to my fans for supporting this beautiful journey and can’t wait to get back out there in January on the Wildcard Tour and keep playing this new music.” Lambert will return to the road with the Wilcard Tour, beginning on January 16 in Tupelo, Mississippi. She will also compete for two Grammy Awards on January 26, in the categories of Best Country Song (“It All Comes Out in the Wash”) and Best Country Album (Pistol Annies’ Interstate Gospel). Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Craig Shelburne