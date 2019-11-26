Music

Excuse Me, I Think You’ll Like This Buck Owens Cover

Texas Star Charley Crockett Revives a Classic
Charley Crockett, the rootsy Texas singer-songwriter who’s toured the world this year, is a big fan of Buck Owens. “Being out on the road, man, one day Buck’s catalog just clicked with me and I became obsessed with his whole deal,” he says.

For his newest album, The Valley, Crockett covered his musical hero’s classic hit, “Excuse Me (I Think I’ve Got a Heartache).”

