Justin Bieber on Country Radio: Is This the New Normal?

But in 2016, when Florida Georgia Line teamed up with the Backstreet Boys for “God, Your Mama, and Me,” it’s as if Nashville had suddenly rolled out the red carpet to welcome more and more and more outsiders. What came next was a few years of non-stop genre-fluid songs: “Without a Fight” from Brad Paisley and Demi Lovato, “Meant to Be” from Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, “Take Back Home Girl” from Chris Lane and Tori Kelly, “Palace” from Cam and Sam Smith, “Say Something” from Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake, and a special new version of “The Bones” from Maren Morris and Hozier.
(Then there was that 2016 fail when Nick Jonas tried to accompany Kelsea Ballerini on the ACM Awards. At least he had a sense of humor about it.)
There are also plenty of examples of country stars popping up over on pop radio as well, like Morris on “The Middle” and Ballerini on “This Feeling,” but that’s another story for another day.
Regardless of where you stand — from stalwartly rejecting new country and all its works, to accepting any and all sounds climbing up the country charts — we live in a world blessedly full of choices. There are satellite radio stations devoted to the most traditional country playlist, and then there are streaming options that will introduce you to brand new ways to define country. In which case you might just learn to love Bieber. And/or Thomas Rhett covering Bieber.
