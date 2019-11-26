Music

Justin Bieber on Country Radio: Is This the New Normal?

"10,000 Hours" With Dan+Shay Goes Top 10
by 1h ago

This ain’t Justin Bieber’s first rodeo.

His brand new, massive hit song with Dan + Shay, “10,000 Hours,” is already in the Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts, and it looks like it’s settling in for a very long stay. It’s also getting comfortable in the No. 1 spot on Hot Country Songs chart, which is the one that measures the coveted cocktail of airplay, sales and streaming.

